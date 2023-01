Why NetScout Stock Was Up on Thursday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ: NTCT) shareholders had a good day on Thursday as the stock jumped 12% by 1 p.m. ET compared with a 0.5% increase in the S&P 500. That surge put the cybersecurity specialist's stock back in positive territory for the year to date and pushed shares up 18% in the past 12 months. It was powered by a warm reception to the company's fiscal third-quarter earnings report.NetScout said before the market opened that sales landed at $270 million for the selling period that ended in late December, translating into a 3% increase year over year. Those results were in line with management's prior outlook, which Wall Street saw as a win given the volatile selling environment in IT spending today.Continue reading