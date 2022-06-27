Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
Why NeuroSense Therapeutics Is Rising In Pre-market?

(RTTNews) - NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NRSN) reported results from stage III of its biomarker study conducted in collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital to evaluate PrimeC, the company's lead combination drug candidate for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. PrimeC is currently being evaluated in a phase IIb PARADIGM study.

The company said the stage III results further confirmed PrimeC's mechanism of action, and expanded insight into ALS-related biomarkers and their correlation to the progression of ALS symptoms.

"The biomarker study, along with the data we collect from our phase IIb study, will inform the optimization of a pivotal phase III study of PrimeC in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis," said CEO, Alon Ben-Noon.

Shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics are up 50% in pre-market trade on Monday.

