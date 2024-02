Why Nevro Stock Lagged the Market on Thursday

Specialty medical device maker Nevro (NYSE: NVRO) didn't make for an inspiring investment on Thursday. Its stock price dipped marginally following the company's release of its fourth-quarter earnings report Wednesday. That contrasted with the S&P 500 index, which gained nearly 2.5%.For the fourth quarter, Nevro 's revenue inched up by 2% year over year to just over $116 million. On the bottom line, it narrowed its GAAP net loss considerably to slightly over $7 million ($0.25 per share), against a more than $17 million deficit in the same quarter a year before. Both headline figures were notably better than analysts had expected. Collectively, prognosticators following Nevro were modeling for just shy of $112 million on the top line, and a much steeper net loss of $0.49 per share. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel