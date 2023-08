Why New IPO Stock VinFast Surged 94% Today

Shares of VinFast Auto (NASDAQ: VFS), the Vietnamese electric vehicle (EV) start-up that made a stellar market debut one week ago, skyrocketed today and were up 94% as of 11 a.m. ET. VinFast 's market capitalization shot past $70 billion today as investors lapped up a big update from the company.VinFast has announced that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) range ratings for its new all-electric seven-seater VF 9 SUV have surpassed the company's own initial estimates.Specifically, the VF 9 Plus version priced at $83,000 has been certified with an EPA range of 291 miles, while the Eco version ($91,000) has a certified EPA range of 330 miles when fully charged.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel