14.06.2022 19:35:23
Why New Oriental Education, TAL Eduction, and Gaotu Techedu Popped Today
Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE: EDU), TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL), and Gaotu Techedu (NYSE: GOTU) -- all for-profit Chinese education stocks -- were rising today, likely for two reasons. First, an analyst's positive note for New Oriental sent shares higher yesterday and likely helped it continue climbing today, while helping its rivals' stocks jump as well. Second, recent reports have highlighted that for-profit education companies, including New Oriental, have begun incorporating e-commerce sales on their technology platforms in an effort to stay afloat after the Chinese government cracked down on the for-profit education sector. Continue reading
