Why New Oriental Education Stock Popped Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE: EDU) were jumping after the Chinese tutoring company posted better-than-expected results in its fiscal first-quarter earnings report.As a result, the stock was up 18.7% as of 10:12 a.m. ET this morning.New Oriental is still adjusting its business after China banned for-profit tutoring in core K-12 education a year ago.Continue reading