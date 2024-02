Why New York Community Bancorp Stock Collapsed in January

Shares of little-followed financial stock New York Community Bancorp (NYSE: NYCB) collapsed 36.8% in January, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Investors are getting nervous about the bank. New York Community Bancorp bought the failed Signature Bank's assets last Spring after it cut its dividend and wrote down some more of its loans. Shares of the bank have struggled for years and are now off over 70% from all-time highs set 10 years ago.Here's why the stock fell in January.After taking on Signature Bank's assets in 2023, it looks like New York Community Bancorp is having trouble absorbing its troubled real estate loans. With commercial office vacancies rising to record highs, developers and landlords are having trouble paying back loans. Well, New York Community Bancorp owns a lot of these loans.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel