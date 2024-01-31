|
31.01.2024 16:46:24
Why New York Community Bancorp Stock Is Plunging Today
New York Community Bancorp (NYSE: NYCB) stretched itself thin last year when it opportunistically expanded, and now the company plans to retrench to shore up its balance sheet. Shares of the banking company traded down 36% as of 10:30 a.m. ET Wednesday after New York Community said it would slash its dividend and take other steps to make sure it is on a firm footing.Last year was a period of transformation for New York Community, which acquired Flagstar Bank to build its capabilities as a full-service commercial bank. Soon after that Flagstar deal closed, New York reached a deal to acquire assets and liabilities of the failed Signature Bank from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.The transaction added a lot of low-cost deposits and new business relationships, but it came at a price. With the deal, New York Community went over $100 billion in total assets, placing it in a category that receives heightened scrutiny from regulators. It also stretched the company's resources.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Bancorp IncShsmehr Nachrichten
|
24.01.24
|Ausblick: Bancorp zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
25.10.23
|Ausblick: Bancorp zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)