|
11.07.2023 22:07:05
Why Newell Brands Stock Popped on Tuesday
Shares of Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL), maker of Rubbermaid food containers, Sharpie pens, and Coleman coolers, surged 11.1% through 3:20 p.m. ET Tuesday amid furious debating among Wall Street analysts over whether the consumer goods stock will make for a good investment -- or just so-so.On the one hand, stock shop Canaccord initiated coverage of Newell with a "buy" rating and a $13 price target, predicting that "better days are ahead" after an "ugly" first half of 2023. On the other hand, though, investment bank Citigroup cut its own price target on the stock -- from $13 down to just $9 a share.Citing "new management at the helm" with a new strategy to grow sales, Canaccord is predicting that Newell will be able to improve both its profits and cash flow, and to use that extra cash to pay down some debt later this year, reports ratings watcher TheFly today. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Newell Brands Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Newell Brands Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Newell Brands Inc
|8,01
|0,13%
|On
|32,68
|1,40%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerStabilisierung nach jüngstem Kursrutsch setzt sich fort: Gewinne an den US-Börsen -- ATX und DAX beenden Handel fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich im Dienstagshandel etwas höher. Die Frankfurter Börse schloss zum zweiten Handelstag der Woche im Plus. An der Wall Street dominierten am Dienstag die Käufer. Die asiatischen Börsen verzeichneten am Dienstag Aufschläge.