Why NextEra Energy, NextEra Energy Partners, Brookfield Renewable, and Brookfield Infrastructure Were Surging Today

Shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE), its yieldco NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE: NEP), Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEPC), and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE: BIP) were surging in today's trading, up 2.7%, 6.7%, 6%, and 7.5%, respectively, as of 3 p.m. ET.All of these companies are either utilities or utility-like equities that have similar qualities to bonds: high dividend payouts, recurring revenue, and are often financed with a healthy amount of debt. NextEra is a utility and power project developer, which often sells renewable projects to NextEra Energy Partners, which in turn pays a high dividend to unitholders.Meanwhile, Brookfield Renewable and Brookfield Infrastructure are also yield-oriented equities that buy and sell various types of infrastructure assets. Brookfield Renewable owns hydroelectric, wind, and solar projects. Brookfield Infrastructure owns other critical infrastructure assets in electricity distribution, pipelines, railways, ports, highways, natural gas storage, telecom towers and fiberoptic lines, semiconductor manufacturing facilities, and data centers.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel