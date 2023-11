Why NextEra Energy, NextEra Partners, Hawaii Electric, and Brookfield Renewable Rose Today

Shares of utilities NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE), NextEra Partners (NYSE: NEP), Hawaii Electric (NYSE: HE), and Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE: BEP) were rallying today, up 5.6%, 6.6%, 6.1%, and 8.6%, respectively, as of 3:22 p.m. ET.These stocks have been beaten down this year in a rare volatile year for utilities, which are often seen as defensive stocks. Hawaii Electric had its own company-specific disaster after the fatal wildfires in Maui this summer and potential liability stemming from that. However, the entire utility sector -- especially those companies with high exposure to renewable projects -- has been especially depressed due to surging interest rates this year.But this morning, the Bureau of Labor Statistics released October inflation data, showing a softer-than-expected reading. That could pave the way for lower interest rates, thereby reversing the massive rate headwinds investors have seen this year.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel