Solar Energy LtdShs Aktie
WKN: 931100 / ISIN: US83415A2015
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14.04.2026 20:43:00
Why NextEra Energy Is a Safe Way to Invest in the Solar Energy Boom
Solar has been the largest source of new electricity generation capacity in the U.S. for two consecutive years. This, according to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC). Utility-scale solar capacity has now moved ahead of wind, hydropower, and nuclear. And looking ahead, FERC projects that another 86 gigawatts of solar could be added over the next three years, pushing solar past coal in total installed capacity.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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