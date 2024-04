Why NextEra Energy Partners, Lumen Technologies, and Tellurian All Plunged Today

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE: NEP), Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN), and Tellurian (NYSEMKT: TELL) all plunged today, down 5.7%, 5.1%, and 9.5%, respectively, as of 2:25 p.m. ET.At first glance, these companies don't appear to have much in common. NextEra is a yield-oriented entity that buys and holds renewable energy projects. Lumen Technologies is a broadband wireline company. And Tellurian is an aspiring liquefied natural gas export company.However, all three have one thing in common: high levels of debt, or the need to raise more capital in the near future. Unfortunately, today's inflation report is making refinancing or raising new capital much more difficult.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel