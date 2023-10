Why NextEra Energy Partners, Medical Properties Trust, and Brandywine Realty Trust Shares Sank Today

Shares of high-yielding real estate investment trusts (REITs) Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) and Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN), along with renewable energy company NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE: NEP), sank on Tuesday, down 4.4%, 6.7%, and 8.3%, respectively, as of 12:20 p.m. ET.At first, these stocks don't seem to have much in common. Medical Properties Trust owns hospitals and leases them out on a global basis. Brandywine owns office, residential, life sciences, and transportation-related properties. And NextEra Partners buys renewable energy assets from its parent company NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) and manages them.But they each pay out high dividend yields, and their balance sheets are highly leveraged. That's not a great combination if there is a rapid move upward in government bond yields, against which many debt and equity prices are set. And that is exactly what's happening this week, with another catalyst on Tuesday morning. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel