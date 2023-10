Why NextEra Energy Partners, Tellurian, and Medical Properties Trust Plunged Today

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE: NEP), Tellurian (NYSE: TEL), and Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) sank today, falling 7%, 9.5%, and 4.1%, respectively, in today's trading.NextEra Partners is a renewable energy yieldco, Tellurian is attempting to build a giant liquid natural gas export facility, and Medical Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust that owns hospitals globally.At first, these three stocks don't seem to have all that much in common. But what they do have in common is an extreme sensitivity to interest rates, as each depends on a low cost of capital for their business models to work.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel