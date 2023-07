Why NextEra Energy Partners Sank by More Than 4% Today

Renewable energy specialist NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE: NEP) gave its investors an unpleasant jolt on Tuesday. The company's shares shed nearly 4% of their value following the release of its latest set of quarterly results. That performance was notably worse than the 0.3% rise of the S&P 500 index on the day.Before market open NextEra Energy Partners -- a publicly traded renewables subsidiary of NextEra Energy -- released its second-quarter results. For the period, its operating revenue totaled $350 million, which was down from the $362 million in the same frame of 2022. The bottom-line erosion was more dramatic. Next Era Energy netted a profit of $89 million ($0.53 per share), which compared rather unfavorably to the $538 million of Q2 2022. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel