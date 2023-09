Why NextEra Energy Partners Stock Crashed 17% Today

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE: NEP) stock collapsed in Wednesday morning trading, down 17.1% as of 12:02 p.m. ET after the operator of wind, solar, and battery storage renewable energy projects issued a press release revising its growth expectations for the next few years. The problem: By "revising," they meant "reducing."In order "to continue to deliver long-term value for unitholders," management said it was reducing growth expectations for limited partner distributions (dividends, in other words) to a range of from 5% to 8%, with a target of about 6%, through "at least 2026."Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel