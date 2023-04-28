|
28.04.2023 22:18:54
Why NextEra Energy Partners Stock Fell This Week
Shares of renewable energy company NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE: NEP) tumbled this week and were trading down 11.5% for the week through Friday noon ET, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. NextEra reported its first-quarter earnings this week, and although the company fared well and also announced a dividend hike, some analysts are worried.NextEra reported 8.5% year-over-year growth in adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) for the first quarter, driven primarily by new projects worth 1.2 gigawatts that it acquired last year. NextEra acquires clean energy assets primarily from its parent company, NextEra Energy, or third parties and operates them to generate energy that it then sells under long-term contracts.For example, alongside its quarterly numbers, NextEra announced a deal to acquire 690 megawatts of wind and solar projects from its parent company and believes this acquisition will help it meet its 2023 targets for adjusted EBITDA and cash available for distribution.Continue reading
