Why NextEra Energy Partners Stock Plunged by as Much as 18.4% Today

Shares of renewable energy asset owner NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE: NEP) plunged by as much as 18.4% in early trading on Monday after an analyst downgraded the stock and rates on U.S. Treasuries rose. Shares were still down 13.7% for the day at 12:35 p.m. ET. Wells Fargo analyst Neil Kalton downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from overweight to equal weight and sliced his price target on the stock from $80 per share to $33 per share. It didn't help that 10-year U.S. Treasury rates rose by 12 basis points in early trading to 4.69%. Higher Treasury rates make it more costly for companies to refinance debt.