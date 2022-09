Why NextEra Energy Stock Is Down Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

On Thursday, NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) successfully raised $2 billion in equity units to fund its ambitious growth agenda. But investors appear more focused on dilution in the short term, sending NextEra shares down as much as 4.6% in Thursday trading.NextEra has long been a leader among utilities when it comes to green energy, and the company has big plans to expand its use of renewables in the years to come. But those projects require capital to get off the ground.On Thursday morning, NextEra announced it had successfully raised $2 billion by selling equity units. The units are a form of a convertible preferred stock, with each unit consisting of a five-year fixed-income security and an obligation to buy NextEra shares down the line at a to-be-determined price.