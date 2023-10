Why NextEra Energy Stock Plunged to 3-Year Lows This Week

Shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) crashed this week to three-year lows and were trading 15% lower through 1:30 p.m. ET Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The utility giant reaffirmed its long-term earnings and dividend growth guidance through 2026, but the markets and analysts are spooked after NextEra Energy 's subsidiary gave investors a nasty shock this week.NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE: NEP), a wholly owned subsidiary of NextEra Energy , slashed its annual dividend growth outlook to 5% to 8% through at least 2026, with a target growth rate of 6%. Until last month, the company was confident of growing its dividend payout by 12% to 15% through at least 2026. Management said higher interest rates were making it difficult for the company to fund its growth plans, and it can focus on "higher-yielding growth opportunities" by reducing its dividend growth target.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel