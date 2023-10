Why NextEra Energy Stock Rebounded This Week

Investors in NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) got some respite this week as the utility stock surged after falling consistently since the end of September. NextEra Energy stock was trading 9% higher through noon Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, as investors saw an opportunity to buy the beaten-down stock after its latest quarterly numbers came out. The stock is down roughly 26% over the past year.NextEra Energy grew its adjusted earnings per share (EPS) by 10.6%year over year in the third quarter, driven by strong numbers from both its regulated utility business, Florida Power & Light, as well as its energy resource (renewable energy) arm. What caught the market's attention, was that contrary to fears that NextEra Energy might downgrade its full-year outlook or slash its dividend growth goal, the company stuck by its guidance.NextEra Energy expects adjusted EPS to range between $2.98 per share and $3.13 per share for 2023, and between $3.23 a share and $3.43 per share in 2024. That represents roughly 5% growth at the midpoint for this year. Management also gave out projections for the longer term, expecting adjusted EPS to grow by 6% to 8% in 2025 and 2026 off a 2024 base.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel