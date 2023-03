Why NextEra Energy Stock Sank While the Market Soared Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Generally speaking, Tuesday was an excellent and prosperous day to be a stock investor. One of the scattered exceptions to this, however, was NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE). Shares of the clean energy specialist slipped by nearly 1% on the day, compared to the S&P 500 index's 1.3% pop. A major culprit in this was a price target cut from an analyst at an influential investment bank.Said investment bank is white-shoe mainstay Morgan Stanley. That morning before market open, the company's David Arcaro trimmed his price target on NextEra. This wasn't a deep cut, but it was a cut nonetheless -- Arcaro pegged his new fair value of the utility's stock at $94 per share, a short distance down from his previous level of $97.That wasn't enough to change his recommendation on NextEra. He's still in the bull camp, maintaining his overweight (read: buy) designation on the shares.