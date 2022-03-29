|
29.03.2022 16:40:43
Why Nielsen Holdings Stock Rocketed 21% at the Open Today
Shares of Nielsen Holdings (NYSE: NLSN), a market research company, rose as much as 21% in early trading on Tuesday. There's no question about why the stock rose so much, given that the company has agreed to be taken private. Here are some of the key details.Nielsen Holdings has agreed to sell itself to an investor group including Evergreen Coast Capital, which is an affiliate of Elliott Investment Management, and Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE: BBU). The group will pay $28 per share in cash for each share of Nielsen Holdings. Including the assumption of debt, the total value of the transaction is roughly $16 billion. Although the board has approved the deal, it still has to pass muster with shareholders and regulators. Also, Nielsen has a short window in which it can solicit alternative offers.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!