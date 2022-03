Why Nielsen Stock Exploded Higher on Monday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Nielsen Holdings (NYSE: NLSN) charged sharply higher on Monday, surging as much as 47.1%. As of 2:56 p.m. ET, the stock was still up 32.3%.The catalyst that sent the television ratings and data analytics platform higher was a rumor that the company could be taken private.Reports emerged today that a syndicate of private-equity companies are in "advanced talks" to acquire Nielsen for roughly $15 billion including debt, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal. The story also suggests that, while it isn't a done deal, an agreement could be completed within weeks, citing the oft-quoted "people familiar with the matter."Continue reading