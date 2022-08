Why Nielsen Stock Rocketed Higher on Tuesday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Nielsen Holdings (NYSE: NLSN) charged sharply higher on Tuesday, surging as much as 21.5%. As of 10:55 a.m. ET today, the stock was still up 21.4%.The catalyst that sent the television ratings and data analytics platform higher were reports that a deal had been reached that could allow a proposed buyout to move forward.A consortium of private equity investors, led by Elliott Investment Management and Brookfield Business Partners, had inked a definitive agreement to buy Nielsen, but not everyone was on board with the buyout. Nielsen's largest shareholder, WindAcre Partnership (with 27% of the stock), had come out against the deal, suggesting it undervalued the company. Continue reading