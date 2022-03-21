|
21.03.2022 20:25:48
Why Nielsen Stock Slumped on Monday
Shares of Nielsen Holdings (NYSE: NLSN) were sharply lower on Monday, tumbling as much as 16.4%. As of 2:36 p.m. ET, the stock was still down 7.4%.The catalyst that sent the television ratings and data analytics platform lower was its decision to reject a buyout offer from a syndicate of well-heeled suitors.Reports emerged last week that a consortium of private-equity companies had offered to buy Nielsen for roughly $15 billion including debt, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal. In a press release on Sunday, Nielsen rejected the proposal on the grounds the offer "significantly undervalues the company and does not adequately compensate shareholders for Nielsen's growth prospects." Continue reading
