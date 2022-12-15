|
15.12.2022 19:39:25
Why Nike, Chewy, and Etsy Were Plunging Today
Shares of consumer goods stocks Nike (NYSE: NKE), Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY), and Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) were plunging today, falling 2.8%, 4.6%, and 6.2%, respectively, as of 11 a.m. ET.It wasn't a good day for growth stocks or consumer stocks, as the Federal Reserve stuck to its hawkish tone yesterday, even as today's November retail sales numbers saw a large month-over-month decline.Unfortunately, these three stocks are each a combination of growth-oriented consumer names, and were therefore feeling the heat on Thursday. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Etsy Incmehr Nachrichten
|
15.12.22
|Why Nike, Chewy, and Etsy Were Plunging Today (MotleyFool)
|
15.12.22
|Is Etsy Poised for a Bull Run in 2023? (MotleyFool)
|
09.12.22
|Why Etsy Stock Is Falling Today (MotleyFool)
|
09.12.22
|Is This an Opportunity or Risk for Etsy Stock Investors? (MotleyFool)
|
07.12.22
|Why Etsy Stock Fell Today (MotleyFool)
|
07.12.22
|Is Etsy Stock a Buy Right Now? (MotleyFool)
|
06.12.22
|Etsy Stock Jumped 17% Last Week, Where Is It Headed? (Forbes)
|
05.12.22
|Why Etsy Soared 40.7% in November (MotleyFool)