Why Nike Stock Dropped Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

On a rough day for tech stocks (the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2%) that left large-cap stocks mostly unscathed (the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended flat), shoemaking behemoth and consummate blue chip stock Nike (NYSE: NKE) nonetheless found a way to end the day lower.By the time the closing bell rang, Nike stock had lost 4.1%.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading