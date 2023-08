Why Nike Stock Dropped Today

Shares of Nike (NYSE: NKE) fell as much as 5% early Wednesday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, then settled to trade down around 2.5% after Foot Locker announced disappointing quarterly results.To be clear, there was no company-specific news causing Nike stock to decline today. Rather, it appears Nike is trading in sympathy with American sportswear and footwear retail giant Foot Locker. Shares of Foot Locker plummeted more than 30% early today after the company announced weak second-quarter 2023 results and suspended its dividend this morning.Foot Locker warned that while its results were "broadly in line" with management's expectations, it began to see softening retail trends and increasing price sensitivity from consumers in July. Naturally, this has spurred fears that such trends could extend to companies like Nike , which rely on their premium brand positioning and pricing power to drive top-line growth and maximize profits.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel