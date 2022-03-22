|
22.03.2022 16:39:05
Why Nike Stock Is Off and Running Today
Shares of shoe retailing giant Nike (NYSE: NKE) are trading higher this morning. After racing up by nearly 7% in early trading, shares held a gain of 4.1% as of 11:20 a.m. ET. Even after paring that initial increase, the share price bump represented an increase in market cap of about $8.5 billion. That valuation boost from investors came after the company reported its fiscal 2022 third-quarter results last night. Nike beat estimates for its quarterly period, ended Feb. 28, with earnings of $0.87 per share on $10.9 billion in revenue. Analysts on average expected $0.71 in earnings and $10.6 billion in revenue, according to Refinitiv. Perhaps most importantly, the company said sales declines in China have eased, and price realization has improved year over year there. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!