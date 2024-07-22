|
23.07.2024 00:03:11
Why Nike Stock Jumped Today
Nike (NYSE: NKE) stock posted substantial gains in Monday's trading trading. The company's share price ended the daily session up 3%, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.Nike stock has been gaining ground in conjunction with the launch of its new ad campaign for the 2024 Summer Olympic Games. The massive sporting event kicks off this Friday in Paris and will run through Aug. 11, and some investors are hoping that it will mark the beginning of a branding turnaround for the company.Nike has been struggling lately, and the footwear and apparel giant is aiming to aid its turnaround initiatives with new marketing pushes and strategies. Over the weekend, the company debuted its "Winning Isn't for Everyone" Olympics ad campaign. The spots feature narration from actor Willem Dafoe and spotlight famous athletes including Serena Williams and LeBron James.
