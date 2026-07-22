Nike Aktie

Nike für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 866993 / ISIN: US6541061031

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
22.07.2026 03:45:00

Why Nike Stock Lost 36% in the First Half of 2026

Nike (NYSE: NKE) has been struggling for years, and those challenges continued in the first half of the year, pushing the stock lower.Nike told investors that its hoped-for turnaround would take longer than expected; revenue continued to be flat; its CFO said it was stepping down, and tariff-related expenses torched its profits.As a result, the stock lost 36% over the first half of the year, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Nike Inc.

mehr Nachrichten