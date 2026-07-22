Nike Aktie
WKN: 866993 / ISIN: US6541061031
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22.07.2026 03:45:00
Why Nike Stock Lost 36% in the First Half of 2026
Nike (NYSE: NKE) has been struggling for years, and those challenges continued in the first half of the year, pushing the stock lower.Nike told investors that its hoped-for turnaround would take longer than expected; revenue continued to be flat; its CFO said it was stepping down, and tariff-related expenses torched its profits.As a result, the stock lost 36% over the first half of the year, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Nike Inc.
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|Optimismus in New York: Dow Jones zum Handelsstart freundlich (finanzen.at)
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|Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: Dow Jones schwächer (finanzen.at)
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|Schwacher Handel in New York: Dow Jones beginnt die Montagssitzung im Minus (finanzen.at)