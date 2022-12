Why Nike Stock Raced Out of the Gate Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Sneakers and sportswear maker Nike (NYSE: NKE) outran earnings expectations in its fiscal Q2 2023 report last night, and Nike stock is off to the races Wednesday morning. Instead of the $0.65 per-share profit and $12.6 billion revenue that analysts had forecast, Nike said it earned $0.85 per share, and its quarterly revenue topped $13.3 billion.Nike's stock is rushing ahead 13.7% as of 10:10 a.m. ET. Q2 sales surged 17% year over year for Nike, and if it weren't for the company's contending with unfavorable exchange rates on its sales, growth would have been even higher -- 27%.