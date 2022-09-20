|
20.09.2022 20:53:00
Why Nike Stock Tripped and Fell Today
Shares of sportswear icon Nike Inc. (NYSE: NKE) sold off early Tuesday and remain down 4.1% as of 1 p.m. ET after suffering a downgrade to "equal weight" from British banker Barclays this morning.According to Barclays, Nike stock is no longer heading to $125 but will rather max out closer to $110 per share 12 months from now -- and that's the good news.After all, $110 is at least above the $102 and change that Nike stock sells for today, implying there might still be as much as 7% upside in the stock, which also pays a modest 1.1% dividend yield. So that's 8% or so in potential profit despite the downgrade.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
