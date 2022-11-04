|
04.11.2022 17:59:41
Why Nike Stock Was Bouncing Higher Today
Shares of Nike (NYSE: NKE) were marching higher Friday as the sportswear giant got some good news out of China. Though there were no company-specific updates, hints that China could soon relax its strict zero-COVID policy, combined with indications that a key issue between U.S. and Chinese securities regulators could be moving rapidly toward a mutually acceptable resolution, sent Chinese stocks soaring Friday. The Hang Seng jumped by 5.3% in its session, and the Shanghai Composite rose 2.4%. Since China is a key growth market for Nike, the stock responded favorably to the news, and was up 4.5% as of 12:05 p.m. ET. The optimism about a possible relaxation of China's strict COVID-containment policies seemed to be based mostly on rumors and social media posts. However, Reuters did report that a former Chinese health official told a private conference that significant changes to the zero-COVID policy are set to take place in the next five to six months. That policy has largely held the disease in check in the massive nation, but has been a serious headwind to its economy, particularly in the retail sector. Chinese health authorities have scheduled a news conference on the subject for Saturday at which they could confirm the rumors. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!