|
22.03.2022 21:08:09
Why Nikola, Plug Power, and Bloom Energy Stocks Rose Today
Companies working to develop hydrogen as a fuel source have come under more focus recently as the Russia-Ukraine conflict stresses energy supplies and boosts prices. Investors bid several of those company stocks up again today, with shares of Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA), Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG), and Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) all jumping between 5% and 7% at the day's highs. As of 3:35 p.m. ET, Nikola, Plug, and Bloom Energy stocks were still up 3.6%, 5.5%, and 2.5%, respectively. Nikola's stock bounce comes ahead of the analyst day it will be holding tomorrow. Its investor day will follow that on Thursday. Those analysts and investors are likely to hear more on the progress it is making in commercializing its battery electric vehicles (BEVs) this year. But Nikola is also on a parallel course to develop hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs), as well as the hydrogen production and fueling infrastructure that market will need. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!