|
15.06.2023 19:07:21
Why Nikola and Other EV Stocks Soared This Week
Some electric vehicle (EV) sector stocks are having a good week, and some are having an exceptional one. The stocks of solid-state battery maker QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) and Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) have jumped by about 25% and 26%, respectively, since last Friday's close. But shares of electric truckmaker Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) have soared over 100% as of Thursday afternoon, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.Nikola's parabolic move has come for several reasons. Last week, the company adjourned its annual shareholder meeting, with plans to reconvene it on July 6. The company needs more shareholders to vote on a proposal to allow Nikola to increase the authorized number of shares in order to raise future capital. Though 77% of shares voted through June 6 were in favor of the proposal, it will require more affirmative votes to pass. That seems likely to happen based on the votes tallied so far, and that capital will be critical for Nikola to continue to grow its sales and business. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Nikolamehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Nikolamehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Nikola
|1,30
|29,64%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach EZB-Zinsentscheidung: US-Börsen im Plus -- ATX beendet Donnerstagshandel mit Verlusten -- DAX schließt kaum verändert -- Anleger in Asien letztlich in Kauflaune
Beim ATX zeigten sich am Donnerstag Abschläge, während es am deutschen Aktienmarkt letztlich nur seitwärts ging. Die Wall Street legt im Donnerstagshandel zu. In Fernost dominierten am Donnerstag die Käufer.