24.03.2022 14:02:37
Why Nikola and Trip.com Are Leading the Nasdaq Higher Thursday
Wall Street came to work on Thursday morning in an improved mood, putting Wednesday's steep losses behind it and showing more optimism for the new day. As of 8:30 a.m. ET, futures on the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) were up about half a percent, regaining a portion of its losses from the previous session.A couple of Nasdaq stocks moved upward much more sharply. Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) has gotten a lot of attention from investors for a long time, and the electric truck company reached a milestone that got its shareholders excited about what the future will bring. Meanwhile, China's Trip.com (NASDAQ: TCOM) announced its latest financial results and gave investors a brighter outlook on an industry that has gotten hit hard over the past two years by the global COVID-19 pandemic.Image source: Nikola.Continue reading
