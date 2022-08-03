|
03.08.2022 18:44:31
Why Nikola Shares Jumped Today
A shareholder vote that management felt was vital finally passed for Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) yesterday. The stock jumped more than 5% on the news Wednesday morning. Those gains didn't hold, but shares were still up 3.5% as of 12:15 p.m. ET.The electric and hydrogen-powered heavy truck maker asked shareholders for their support on four proposals at its annual meeting on June 1, 2022. While three of the proposals gained approval, one that asked for the ability to raise its outstanding share count from 600 million to 800 million faced opposition from one notable large shareholder.Nikola reconvened the meeting several times, trying to gain enough votes to win approval over the objection of co-founder and former executive chairman Trevor Milton, who is currently under indictment for various charges of fraud. Milton has maintained his innocence, and voted his large number of shares against the proposal for the company to increase its share count. Nikola announced last night that enough shareholders have now voted in favor of the proposal to pass. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!