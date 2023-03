Why Nikola Shares Jumped Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) shot up as much as 10% on a turbulent day in the stock market. At 2:55 p.m. ET on Monday, the stock was still holding up well with a gain of 6.9%. That might seem surprising on a day filled with concerns that there will be a growing financial crisis after the closure of two large banks was announced in recent days. Many investors are seeking safety today, but the start-up maker of electric trucks certainly doesn't fit into that category. Nikola stock, in fact, has dropped more than 75% over the last year. But investors always need to look ahead, and not back, and one analyst thinks there is upside in Nikola stock. Continue reading