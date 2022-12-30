|
30.12.2022 17:56:29
Why Nikola Stock Dropped on Dec. 30, 2022
Hydrogen fuel cell truck making start-up Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) announced plans this morning to raise cash by selling up to $125 million in senior convertible notes (i.e., debt that is convertible into common stock).Nikola stock tumbled 4.8% through 11 a.m. ET on the news.The company laid out its intentions in an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Nikola plans to sell $50 million worth of convertible notes today, but will collect only $46.5 million of that after expenses. It may or may not raise an additional $75 million (before fees) over the course of the next year by selling the balance of the $125 million worth of notes. Nikola notes that this sale is being made directly to a group of (unidentified) buyers, without underwriters or other intermediaries (which raises the question of where exactly $3.5 million from the initial offering is going). Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!