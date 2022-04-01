|
01.04.2022 21:38:00
Why Nikola Stock Dropped Today
Shares of electric vehicle (EV) truck maker Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) were on quite a run in the last half of March. The stock was up 50% in just those two weeks, but some shareholders are starting out April by booking those profits. Nikola shares were down 5.4% on Friday as of 3 p.m. ET.The big company-specific news that had Nikola shares popping recently was the fulfillment of its promise to stakeholders that it would begin initial commercial deliveries of its Tre battery electric vehicle (BEV) on March 21, 2022. The company hit that mark, and shares soared.Image source: Nikola.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
