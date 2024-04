Why Nikola Stock Is Climbing Today

Shares of electric heavy-truck maker Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) were moving higher on Thursday after the company said it produced over 40 of its fuel-cell-powered semitrucks in the first quarter.As of 10:30 a.m. ET, Nikola 's shares were up about 10.8% from Wednesday's closing price.Nikola produced 43 of its long-range fuel cell electric semi trucks in the first quarter. Image source: Nikola .Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel