Why Nikola Stock Is Down Again Today

Shares of the electric semi maker Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) are falling again today following a decline of nearly 6% yesterday. There wasn't any company-specific news released today, but investors may be following a larger trend of selling technology stocks as bond yields rise. Nikola's stock is down by 6% as of 10:50 a.m. ET. Today's sell-off appears to be a continuation of yesterday's drop. Some Treasury yields rose yesterday to highs not seen in two years, which spurred many investors to sell high-growth tech stocks, including Nikola's.