Why Nikola Stock Is Falling Today

The S&P 500 is off to an auspicious start this week. Shares of Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA), however, aren't on the same road. Investors are pumping the brakes on the electric truck manufacturer after news that one of its vehicles caught fire over the weekend.As of 11:05 a.m. ET on Monday, shares of Nikola had fallen 5.6%, recovering from their earlier decline of 14.8%.Nikola announced yesterday that a truck at its Phoenix headquarters had caught fire. According to Reuters, the company said: "At approximately 2 pm today at Nikola HQ, one of the trucks that was previously damaged reignited. No one was injured and the fire was quickly contained."