Why Nikola Stock Is Surging Higher Today

Reaching a height that they haven't seen since last November, shares of Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) are roaring higher today as investors celebrate the company's achievement in growing its sales orders. But that's not all. A hydrogen peer's announcement today also has investors charged up about Nikola 's prospects.As of 12:12 p.m. ET on Thursday, shares of Nikola are up 12.9%.Nikola reported yesterday that it currently has 202 sales orders for its electric trucks powered by hydrogen fuel cells. Deliveries of the trucks are expected to begin by the end of 2023. The orders, placed by 18 customers, are mostly for fleet operators and dealers. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel