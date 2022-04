Why Nikola Stock Jumped 35.6% in March

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

After languishing for months, Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) stock staged a solid comeback and surged 35.6% in March, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Nikola investors entered March on a hopeful note after the electric truck start-up reported lower adjusted losses versus estimates for its fourth quarter. The real deal, though, was Nikola's annual event, where the company revealed plans to generate meaningful revenue in the near future. In February, Nikola announced it had delivered its first two Tre battery electric vehicles (BEVs) to Total Transportation Services (TTSI) in California as part of a pilot program and said it expects to deliver its first saleable Tre BEVs in the second quarter of 2022. Continue reading