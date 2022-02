Why Nikola Stock Popped Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Electric semitruck maker Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) has been announcing more and more potential new customers recently, but one it highlighted on Friday is surely the one with the highest profile. The promotion with Anheuser-Busch Inbev leading into Super Bowl weekend has Nikola shares popping today. After jumping more than 7% earlier Monday, Nikola stock remained up 2.6% as of 3:53 p.m. ET.Since the beginning of this year, Nikola has announced purchase agreements with several trucking and logistics companies for the potential sale of up to a total of 250 of its zero-emissions trucks -- both its battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and its hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). This month, the company separately began a three-month pilot program with Anheuser-Busch (AB) highlighted by a delivery of AB's new zero-carb Bud Light Next beer using Nikola's zero-emission Tre FCEV.Continue reading