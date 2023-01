Why Nikola Stock Popped Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of electric truck maker Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) spiked higher Monday morning after the company announced another step forward for its hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicle (FCEV). The stock had jumped 8% as of 10:30 a.m. ET. Nikola started selling its battery-electric heavy trucks last year, and expects to begin production of its hydrogen FCEV this year. Today, it announced it has a letter of intent for an order of 100 of its Tre FCEVs in Europe. Investors are boosting the stock on that news today, extending a 20% gain the shares have experienced so far in 2023. That comes after the stock lost over 80% last year. Investors should note that the company didn't say it has a binding order for those vehicles. But it expects some of the first FCEV trucks produced by its European partner to be sold to Germany-based energy systems provider GP Joule.Continue reading